Arshad Majeed Mohmand assumes leadership as NHA Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) In a significant moment for the National Highway Authority (NHA), Arshad Majeed Mohmand has officially taken the reins as the new Chairman.

The corridors of NHA echoed with applause and warm greetings from members and officers as the distinguished leader arrived to steer the organization towards a brighter future.

Chairman Arshad Majeed Mohmand, visibly moved by the heartfelt reception, reciprocated with gratitude, setting a promising tone for his tenure. His appointment signifies a new chapter of transformation and progress for the NHA.