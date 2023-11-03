Open Menu

Arshad Majeed Mohmand Assumes Leadership As NHA Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Arshad Majeed Mohmand assumes leadership as NHA Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) In a significant moment for the National Highway Authority (NHA), Arshad Majeed Mohmand has officially taken the reins as the new Chairman.

The corridors of NHA echoed with applause and warm greetings from members and officers as the distinguished leader arrived to steer the organization towards a brighter future.

Chairman Arshad Majeed Mohmand, visibly moved by the heartfelt reception, reciprocated with gratitude, setting a promising tone for his tenure. His appointment signifies a new chapter of transformation and progress for the NHA.

Related Topics

Progress NHA From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Singaporean FM discuss regiona ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Singaporean FM discuss regional developments

27 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores importance of UAE ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores importance of UAE Flag as symbol of national un ..

28 minutes ago
 UAE President issues two Federal Decrees convening ..

UAE President issues two Federal Decrees convening FNC

28 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifices, accomplishments of the na ..

57 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies va ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity

57 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration r ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration reaffirms national unity, loyal ..

58 minutes ago
UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud ..

UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud Kruse

1 hour ago
 Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after d ..

Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after dissolution of assembly: SC

2 hours ago
 President signs letter for next year election on F ..

President signs letter for next year election on Feb 8

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ab ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court

2 hours ago
 ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and l ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and loyalty at Flag Day ceremony in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan