Arshad Malik says he was offered 20 million Euros as bribe

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th July, 2019) Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik has claimed that he was offered Rs100 million Euro by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In the affidavit submitted by the judge in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the judge stated that shortly after his appointment as Accountability Court judge, he was contacted by two acquaintances, Mahar Jilani and Nasir Janjua, with whom he met.

During this meeting, Nasir Janjua claimed that it was on his specific and personal recommendation to an influential person in the then PML-N government that he was appointed the Accountability Court Judge.

To further reinforce this claim, Nasir Janjua pointing to another individual who had accompanied him rhetorically asked did I not tell you some weeks ago that Muhammad Arshad Malik is being appointed as the judge of Accountability Court.

The judge said that he did not think much of this claim at that time and responded to Nasir Janjua that he should have at least asked his view before proposing his name for the post.

He said that he did not want this position and was aspiring for his posting as Session Judge in District.

He further stated that during the trial of HME Reference and Flagship Reference, he was approached on a number of occasions by associates and supporters of Mian Nawaz Shard with demands, inducements and threats to acquit Mian Nawaz Sharif and the other accused.

“At a social sitting also attended by Nasir Janjua and Mahar Jilani, I was taken a side by Nasir Janjua who implored me to give verdicts of acquittal in the HME Reference and Flagship Reference.”

During the trials, he approached me again with a financial offer quoting Mian Nawaz Sharif, he added.

“When I responded by saying that I have contently spent 56 years of my life in a 6 Marla's house and will decide the two References in accordance with my oath and did not need anything, Nasir Janjua claimed that he had the cash equivalent of Rs. 100 million in Euros for me immediately available out of which the Euro equivalent of Rs. 20 million was laying in his car parked outside,” the judge stated.

He tried to tempt and induce me further by saying that I was a salaried person of modest means with a family and many liabilities and that this was a golden opportunity to make myself financially secure for the future. However, I declined the bribe offered to me, he said.