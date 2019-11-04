Arshad Malik video scandal: Islamabad High Court maintains stay order till Nov 7

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday maintained its stay order till November 7, against the proceeding of Anti Cyber Crime Court (ACCC) on judge Arshad Malik vide scandal case

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on a petition of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against the decision of ACCC for not shifting case to an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

During the course of proceeding, the bench asked that what was the current status of accused? The trial was stopped which was not a good thing.

The court termed that it would take a decision in the case once its summons regarding all the accused were implemented.

The bench noted that the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) sections was added in the first information report (FIR) after an interim challan had been submitted to the trial court. The bench said the court had to view that which court to assess after addition of ATA sections.

Accused's counsel Muhammad Sadiq Awan argued that the same court where the interim challan submitted was authorized to assess jurisdiction and decide the case shifting to another court.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.