Arshad Malik's Affidavit Attached With Nawaz's Appeals

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 08:10 PM

Arshad Malik's affidavit attached with Nawaz's appeals

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered to attach the affidavit of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik with the appeals of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other accused against the judgments in corruption references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered to attach the affidavit of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik with the appeals of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other accused against the judgments in corruption references.

On the orders of acting IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, the Registrar Office also wrote a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice to remove the Accountability Court-II Judge Arshad Malik from his post.

The IHC letter stated that the services of Arshad Malik might be withdrawn and another appointment should be made in the Accountability Court Islamabad.

According to the Registrar Office, the law ministry would decide whether it would investigate allegations levelled against the judge or the IHC.

