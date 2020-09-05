Arshad Muneer appointed new Faisalabad Electric Supply Company chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Engineer Arshad Muneer has been appointed as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Engineer Arshad Muneer has been appointed as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

Arshad Muneer took charge of his office here on Saturday.

A FESCO spokesman said that Arshad Muneer belongs to Mandi Bahauddin and earlier he served at various power distribution companies. He has vast experience of management and distribution.

The new FESCO chief, meanwhile, held a meeting with the staff and stressed the need to improve performance by eliminating electricity theft and providing the best services to the customer.