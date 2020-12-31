Arshad Munir posted as JS, Information & Broadcasting Division

UrduPoint.com
Thu 31st December 2020

Muhammad Arshad Munir, a BS 20 officer of Information Group has been posted as Joint Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Division with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Muhammad Arshad Munir, a BS 20 officer of Information Group has been posted as Joint Secretary, Information and Broadcasting Division with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, Muhammad Arshad Munir was presently serving as Director General, Regional Information Office, Press Information Department (PID) Multan.

More Stories From Pakistan

