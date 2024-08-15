Arshad Nadeem, Atif Aslam attend Independence Day program at Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Gold Medal winner Olympian Arshad Nadeem has arrived here at Governor House on Wednesday night and attended Independence Day program. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori accorded him warm welcome on his arrival.

Renowned singer and actor Atif Aslam performed In front of over one hundred thousands people present in the program.

Governor Tessori gave title of 'Lion of Pakistan' to Olympian Arshad Nadeem on his unprecedented win at Paris Olympics.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that as per his commitment, singer Atif Aslam and Olympian Arshad Nadeem were here to celebrate Independence Day with Karachiiets.

The Governor said he will recommend Sitara-e-Imtiaz to be awarded to the mother of Arshad Nadeem and Tamga-e-Imtiaz for his coach Salman Butt.

On this occasion, Arshad Nadeem said that he was grateful to the Sindh Governor for his warm welcome and can not express his gratitude in words.

MQM leader and MNA Dr Farooq Sattar and other personalities were also present on the occasion.

Later on, singer Atif Aslam performed and received applauds from the audiences.

Governor Tessori has announced Rs. 2 million reward for Olympian Arshad Nadeem over his success in Javelin Throw at Paris Olympics.