Open Menu

Arshad Nadeem, Atif Aslam Attend Independence Day Program At Governor House

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Arshad Nadeem, Atif Aslam attend Independence Day program at Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Gold Medal winner Olympian Arshad Nadeem has arrived here at Governor House on Wednesday night and attended Independence Day program. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori accorded him warm welcome on his arrival.

Renowned singer and actor Atif Aslam performed In front of over one hundred thousands people present in the program.

Governor Tessori gave title of 'Lion of Pakistan' to Olympian Arshad Nadeem on his unprecedented win at Paris Olympics.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that as per his commitment, singer Atif Aslam and Olympian Arshad Nadeem were here to celebrate Independence Day with Karachiiets.

The Governor said he will recommend Sitara-e-Imtiaz to be awarded to the mother of Arshad Nadeem and Tamga-e-Imtiaz for his coach Salman Butt.

On this occasion, Arshad Nadeem said that he was grateful to the Sindh Governor for his warm welcome and can not express his gratitude in words.

MQM leader and MNA Dr Farooq Sattar and other personalities were also present on the occasion.

Later on, singer Atif Aslam performed and received applauds from the audiences.

Governor Tessori has announced Rs. 2 million reward for Olympian Arshad Nadeem over his success in Javelin Throw at Paris Olympics.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Farooq Sattar Paris Independence Atif Aslam Gold Olympics From Coach Million Arshad Nadeem

Recent Stories

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

20 minutes ago
 Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 di ..

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

15 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

15 hours ago
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

15 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

15 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

15 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

15 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

16 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan