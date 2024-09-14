Open Menu

Arshad Nadeem Becomes Mobile Company Quality Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem has been named the quality ambassador of a mobile company for four years.

According to the details, Arshad Nadeem while talking to the media at a local hotel here said that first of all he is thankful to his nation and parents, due to which he got success.

Arshad Nadeem said that he is happy that he has become a brand ambassador with a mobile phone company for 4 years and added that he wants to win more gold medals for Pakistan. "In the 2025 World Championship which is going to be held in Japan, I will try to perform well. I will work hard for the championship in 2028. I am working hard and will continue to do so. I want everyone to work together and if there is a championship in India, I will like to take part in it. My efforts are bearing fruit and there is hope that a good stadium would be built in my village," he added.

