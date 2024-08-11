Arshad Nadeem Reaches Home Amid Flower Showering, Dance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Arshad Nadeem, the national hero who won the gold medal for Pakistan in the Paris Olympics-2024, reached his native place in Mianchanu in the form of a convoy, where he received a warm welcome.
The entire village came to welcome the national hero, while showering flowers and Currency notes. They danced to the beat of drums and also displayed fireworks while the atmosphere echoed with slogans.
When gold medalist Arshad Nadeem reached home, emotional scenes were seen; his mother welcomed her son with a hug, while Arshad Nadeem became overwhelmed with emotions while relatives and women presented flowers. They showered rose petals, offered garlands and congratulated him by hugging.
The national hero said that he was feeling very happy to get unprecedented respect and love.
He said, "I am grateful to the government and the people for the wonderful welcome. I am very happy that everyone is honoring me. I will make full preparations for the 2028 Olympics again to bring laurels to the country."
Arshad Nadeem said that Neeraj Chopra is like a brother and a friend.
Earlier, the national hero reached his native place in the form of a caravan, Arshad Nadeem's friends and family members welcomed him at Mian Chanun Bypass and showered him with flower petals. "Arshad Nadeem Zindabad" slogans were raised. Posters were also displayed at the entrances of the city.
