Arshad Nadeem' S Success A New Chapter For Pakistan Sports: DG PSB
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) Deputy Director General of the Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Muhammad Shahid islam on Monday warmly congratulated Arshad Nadeem' s ground breaking gold medal win, terming it as a "new chapter for Pakistan sports" and reaffirmed the PSB's unwavering commitment to equipped athletes with resources and support needed to dazzle on the global stage.
In an Interview with ptv news channel, PSB DG praised remarkable achievement of Pakistan's golden boy, Arshad Nadeem and termed his success as a beacon of hope and inspiration for young athletes who clinched the top honour and inspired our new generation to strive for excellence.
Arshad Nadeem' s success is a testament to his unwavering commitment and passion for athletics," Islam said.
"His down-to-earth nature and humility, despite achieving greatness, is a quality that sets him apart and makes him a role model for our youth," he added.
Islam emphasized that Nadeem' s triumph is not just a personal achievement but a milestone for Pakistani sports, and his legacy will continue to motivate and inspire future generations of athletes to strive for excellence.
Responding to a query, DG said the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to provide top-notch training to athletes.
As part of its endeavors, the PSB is arranging for qualified and certified coaches to work with athletes and organizing training sessions in foreign countries to expose them to international standards, he mentioned.
Islam cited the example of Arshad Nadeem, who was sent to various countries for training, which ultimately contributed to his remarkable success in winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.
This approach, Islam emphasized, is crucial in helping Pakistani athletes compete and win at the global level, he added.
To another query, Director General Muhammad Shahid Islam urged social media activists and users to refrain from spreading propaganda against sports and instead focus on showcasing the soft image of Pakistan at the global level.
He emphasized the importance of promoting positivity and highlighting the achievements of Pakistani athletes, who have brought pride and recognition to the country.
