Arshad Sharif Killing: GHQ Asks Govt To Form Inquiry

Published October 25, 2022 | 05:29 PM

The Headquarters have written a letter a letter to the government and asked constitution of an inquiry commission to probe killing of Sharif by Kenya police.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Oct 25th, 2022) The General Headquarters (GHQ) has asked the government to form a high-level panel to look into the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif by Kenyan law enforcement officials.

The military has written a letter a letter to the government and asked constitution of an inquiry commission to probe murder of Sharif by Kenya police.

According to the letter, the army also asked the government to proceed against those who were casting aspersions/accusations as per the constitution of Pakistan.

The Kenyan police fatally killed Sharif on the night of Sunday, October 23, in what the Kenyan authorities said was a “mistaken identity” shooting on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

Earlier, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had decided to form a judicial commission headed by a high court judge to probe into the tragic incident.

Aurangzeb said the decision had been taken to ascertain the facts that led to the journalist’s killing under mysterious circumstances.

The premier also broadcast his decision on the social media website Twitter.

"I have decided to form a Judicial Commission to hold an inquiry into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in order to determine the facts of the tragic incident in a transparent & conclusive manner," the PM said in a Twitter post.

A senior police officer told The Star newspaper of Kenya that the shooting was being treated as a case of "mistaken identity."

The circumstances of Sharif's death caused widespread outrage in Pakistan and calls for an investigation. The police reports, however, say that a relative of Sharif had been driving the car, pointing out that a roadblock using small stones had been placed on the road to stop cars, but Sharif's vehicle drove through without stopping, even after officers opened fire. Nine bullets hit the car, and one hit Sharif in the head, causing his death.

