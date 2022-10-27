(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the journalist will be laid to rest at H-11 cemetery in the federal capital.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2022) Senior journalist and television anchorperson Arshad Sharif will be laid to rest in Islamabad today following his funeral prayers, the latest reports say.

According to the family, the funeral prayers of Arshad Sharif will be offered at Shah Faisal Mosque at 2 pm today.

The reports say that he will laid to rest at H-11 cemetery of the Federal capital.

Sharif's body was taken to Pakistan from Kenya in the early hours of Wednesday. The members of his family recieved his body at the Islamabad airport.

The Kenyan police in it's first admitted killing of Arshad Sharif and later said that he was shot dead in mistaken identity case'.

An eight-member medical board of the PIMS hospital carried out the postmortem on his body at the hospital at the family's request. An ENT surgeon and an OMFS surgeon were also included in the team of doctors at the family's request.

The PIMS medical board also conducted an X-ray and CT scan of his body at the hospital.

According to the sources, the initial postmortem report is expected to be released today.

Professor Hashim Raza of the PIMS hospital said that forensics of the samples sent to the laboratory might take some days.