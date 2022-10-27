UrduPoint.com

Arshad Sharif's Funeral Prayer Will Be Offered Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 27, 2022 | 11:21 AM

Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered today

The latest reports say that the journalist will be laid to rest at H-11 cemetery in the federal capital.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2022) Senior journalist and television anchorperson Arshad Sharif will be laid to rest in Islamabad today following his funeral prayers, the latest reports say.

According to the family, the funeral prayers of Arshad Sharif will be offered at Shah Faisal Mosque at 2 pm today.

The reports say that he will laid to rest at H-11 cemetery of the Federal capital.

Sharif's body was taken to Pakistan from Kenya in the early hours of Wednesday. The members of his family recieved his body at the Islamabad airport.

The Kenyan police in it's first admitted killing of Arshad Sharif and later said that he was shot dead in mistaken identity case'.

An eight-member medical board of the PIMS hospital carried out the postmortem on his body at the hospital at the family's request. An ENT surgeon and an OMFS surgeon were also included in the team of doctors at the family's request.

The PIMS medical board also conducted an X-ray and CT scan of his body at the hospital.

According to the sources, the initial postmortem report is expected to be released today.

Professor Hashim Raza of the PIMS hospital said that forensics of the samples sent to the laboratory might take some days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Islamabad Police Kenya Shah Faisal Mosque Family TV From Airport

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 23 Netherlands Vs. India

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th October 2022

2 hours ago
 Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter throug ..

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter through, Barca out

11 hours ago
 US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub ..

US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub

11 hours ago
 Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.