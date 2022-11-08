 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee returns home from Kenya  

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2022) A two-member inquiry committee constituted to probe the killing of senior journalist and tv anchor Arshad Sharif returned to Pakistan on Tuesday after two weeks.

The committee comprising an official from the Intelligence Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) returned to the country.

The team interrogated Khurram Ahmed who was on the driving seat of the vehicle in which slain journalist and his brother Waqar Ahmed were travelling during the period.

The inquiry team would submit its report to the Interior Ministry.

TV anchor Arshad Sharif was shot dead on his way to capital Nairobi on October 23 in what was initialed said a “case of mistaken identity”.

Mother of the journalist had earlier written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, asking him to form a high-power judicial commission to probe the killing of her son Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

She also appealed to the CJP to take notice of “cruel actions” of the government in probing the matter and demanded justice.

“Sharif had written a letter to you [CJP Bandial], pointing out the death threats he was receiving and sedition cases that were registered against him across the country,” read the letter.