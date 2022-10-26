The postmortem of senior journalist Arshad Sharif has been completed at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The postmortem of senior journalist Arshad Sharif has been completed at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

According to a hospital spokesperson, an eight-member medical board, consisting of senior doctors, carried out the postmortem of Arshad Sharif.

He said that General Surgeon Prof Waqar was the head of the board while other members of the board included Prof Dr. Mumtaz Khan Niazi (General Surgeon), Dr. Farukh Kamal (Medico-Legal Officer- MLO), Dr. Irshad Hussain (MLO), Dr. Nasreen Butt (MLO), Dr. Altaf (ENT Surgeon) and Dr. Muhammad Omar Farooq (Surgeon).

Earlier, the body of Arshad Sharif was moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences where his postmortem was carried out.