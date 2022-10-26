UrduPoint.com

Arshad Sharif's Postmortem Completed At PIMS

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Arshad Sharif's postmortem completed at PIMS

The postmortem of senior journalist Arshad Sharif has been completed at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The postmortem of senior journalist Arshad Sharif has been completed at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

According to a hospital spokesperson, an eight-member medical board, consisting of senior doctors, carried out the postmortem of Arshad Sharif.

He said that General Surgeon Prof Waqar was the head of the board while other members of the board included Prof Dr. Mumtaz Khan Niazi (General Surgeon), Dr. Farukh Kamal (Medico-Legal Officer- MLO), Dr. Irshad Hussain (MLO), Dr. Nasreen Butt (MLO), Dr. Altaf (ENT Surgeon) and Dr. Muhammad Omar Farooq (Surgeon).

Earlier, the body of Arshad Sharif was moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences where his postmortem was carried out.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

Dr Yasmin orders preparing PC1 for girls hostel at ..

Dr Yasmin orders preparing PC1 for girls hostel at UCHS

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy shooter wins bronze medal in maiden ..

Pakistan Navy shooter wins bronze medal in maiden ISSF 2022 championship

6 minutes ago
 New UK Prime Minister to Restore Fracking Ban - Re ..

New UK Prime Minister to Restore Fracking Ban - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Flood-hit Hindu families receives Diwali gifts

Flood-hit Hindu families receives Diwali gifts

6 minutes ago
 Awareness, destigmatization of mental health vital ..

Awareness, destigmatization of mental health vital to build a healthy society: P ..

7 minutes ago
 Parliamentarian discuss new tehsils proposals with ..

Parliamentarian discuss new tehsils proposals with Chief Minister Punjab

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.