Arshad Sharif’s wife moves lawsuit against Kenyan police

Javeria Siddiqui says the Kenyan president, foreign minister or the Kenyan police did not offer apology.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2023) Javeria Siddiqui, the wife of the late journalist Arshad Sharif, on Monday moved a law suit against the Kenyan police, marking one year since the tragic shooting of her husband in Nairobi, Kenya.

Following Arshad Sharif's untimely death, conflicting reports emerged.

Initially, the incident was categorized as a case of 'mistaken identity.' Subsequently, it was suggested that an individual in Sharif's vehicle had fired at officers from the paramilitary General Service Unit.

Her legal representative confirmed this legal action.

Expressing her sentiments, Javeria conveyed, “I have spent a year seeking justice, and although the Kenyan police acknowledged their role in my husband's death, they have never offered an apology,”.

She further stated, “I have corresponded with the Kenyan president and foreign minister, but regrettably, they have not extended the courtesy of an apology,”.