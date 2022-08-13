UrduPoint.com

Arshad Urges Nation To Work United For Developed, Flourishing Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :While praying for a developed and flourishing Pakistan, Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad has urged the whole Pakistani nation to work united together for the progress and prosperity of the country.

"May God continue to bestow His blessings upon our country and grant us the spirit to work together in unity for the development and prosperity of Pakistan so that all may live together as one nation in love, peace and harmony. Long Live Pakistan!" he said in a message.

On the joyous occasion of 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, Arshad, who was also Bishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi Diocese and President of Pakistan Catholic Bishops' Conference, congratulated the citizens and the whole nation of Pakistan on the Independence Day.

"This is a year of jubilee celebration across the country to highlight its distinctive identity, culture and unique location in the region. The hearts and souls of people are passionately filled with sentiments of love, peace and prayers to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan." "We were thankful to God, for bestowing us with our beloved and beautiful country. On this joyful occasion, Arshad asked the nation to stand abreast with ardent zeal to make Pakistan a prosper and exemplary country.

Arshad wished government officials, politicians, Pakistan Army, Religious leaders, members of civil society, media and the entire nation a Happy Independence Day.

