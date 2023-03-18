UrduPoint.com

Arshi Gang Involved In Street Crimes Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Arshi gang involved in street crimes held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a four-member gang involved in street crimes in the jurisdiction of the Naseerabad area, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

During the course of action, police held the leader of the "Arshi" gang involved in street crimes along with 03 accomplices.

Police also recovered 03 mobile phones, Rs1,06,000 obtained from the sale of other mobile phones, 02 motorcycles and weapons used in the crime.

Naseerabad police have registered separate cases against all of them and started an investigation.

SP Potohar appreciated the performance of the police team and said the arrested accused will be brought to justice with solid evidence and said it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.

