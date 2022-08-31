Arslan appeals people to help flood affactees

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Former Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Wednesday has asked the rich segment of society to come forward for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affected people.

Arslan, with other elected representatives visited flood affected areas, including old Sukkur, Patni, Lokoshed, Rohri, Ali Wahan, Mando Dero and distributed relief items among the flood victims.

He distributed food items, biscuits, rice, flour, water, medicines, juices and food items. He announced the establishment of a medical camp and directed authorities to make a permanent arrangement for drinking water in the area.