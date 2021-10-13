Arslan appreciates role of Ulema for religious harmony

Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister Baristor Arslan Shaikh Wednesday appreciated the role of Ulema of various school of thoughts and members of the District Peace Committees, who promoted religious harmony, which helped the administration in maintaining peace in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister Baristor Arslan Shaikh Wednesday appreciated the role of Ulema of various school of thoughts and members of the District Peace Committees, who promoted religious harmony, which helped the administration in maintaining peace in the district.

He appreciated the efficient handwork done by police and Rangers personnel under the command of Sindh IGP for maintenance of a peaceful atmosphere specially during the month of Muhrram ul Haraam and Rabi-ul- Awal.

Arslan said the Sindh chief minister would personally monitoring the implementation of security plan worked out by LEAs with their collective wisdom during the 12 Rabi ul Awal.

He thanked the citizens, Ulema and law enforcement agencies for their cooperation in maintaining peace in the city.