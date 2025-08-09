Arslan Briefs Media On Independence Day Celebrations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 11:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Barrister Arslan islam Sheikh, Spokesperson for the Sindh Government and Mayor of Sukkur on Saturday met with media representatives at his residence today to discuss preparations for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations and "Marakah-e-Haq" events.
During the meeting, Mayor Sukkur briefed the media on the grand music show scheduled for August 10 at Jinnah Municipal Ground in Sukkur, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Karachi Arts Council. He said that the city would be decorated with national flags and electric lanterns, and human flag formations would be organized.
The mayor highlighted that the district administration and municipal corporation would hold special events to celebrate Independence Day, including cultural, entertainment, and educational activities.
He also mentioned that Lab-e-Mehran and the walking track would be beautifully decorated, and large screens would be installed at Globe Chowk and Lab-e-Mehran to broadcast live programs.
Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh urged media representatives to provide comprehensive coverage of the events to showcase Sukkur's patriotism to the world. He emphasized that these celebrations aim to ignite a national spirit and remind citizens of Pakistan's history.
