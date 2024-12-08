Arslan condolences death of Ayaz' s sister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the sister of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

In his statement on Sunday, Barrister Arslan prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.