Arslan congratulates Mehdi as senator

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Former Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh Monday congratulated Waqar Mehdi for being elected as senator unopposed and also thanked MQM Pakistan for withdrawing its candidates.

In his statement, he called it the victory of Pakistan People's Party workers.

He said that Pakistan People's Party was a party of workers, laborers and marginalized segment of the society.

He said vision of the leadership of Pakistan People's Party was to take everyone together.