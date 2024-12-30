Arslan express sorrow over loss of lives in a road accident

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident on the national highway near Moro of the Noshehro Feroz District.

In his statement here, Barrister Arslan offered his heartfelt condolences to the affected families and stated that he was very sorry for the loss of lives due to the collision between a passenger van and a trailer.

He prayed to Allah for the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured passengers.