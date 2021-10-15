(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Baristor Arslan Shaikh expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of lawmaker Sharmila Farooqi's father Usman Farooqi, said a statement issued here on Friday.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant him higher place in Jannah.