Arslan Grieves Over Loss Of Human Lives In Train Fire Incident

Published April 27, 2023

Arslan grieves over loss of human lives in train fire incident

Mex Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in the train fire incident near Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Mex Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in the train fire incident near Khairpur.

In a statement, issued here on Thursday, he extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He shared his pain and grief of the bereaved heirs.

