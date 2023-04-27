Arslan grieves over loss of human lives in train fire incident

Mex Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in the train fire incident near Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Mex Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh has expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in the train fire incident near Khairpur.

In a statement, issued here on Thursday, he extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He shared his pain and grief of the bereaved heirs.