Arslan hosts Eid Milan party

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Ex Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Monday hosted Eid Milan party to celebrate and share the happiness of Eid-ul-Fitr with the people of the area.

A large number of people including officers of various departments, public representatives, local dignitaries, journalists and elders of the district participated in the party.

Arslan mingled with the people while exchanging Eid greetings with them.

In his welcome address, he said that concrete measures were being made to extend relief to the people by resolving their problems at the earliest.

On the occasion, the people also apprised the caretaker minister about their problems.