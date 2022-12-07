(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Ex Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday inaugurated here the People's Bus Service.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the bus service in front of the Press Club Sukkur, he informed that the service would charge a nominal fare from the passengers.

He said the people of Sukkur can travel by bus for free during the first three days after the inauguration, Arslan announced.

He urged the people to consider those buses as their own property and to protect those vehicles as they protect their own vehicles because the government had offered that transport facility to the public from their own taxes.

He said the service was a gift for the people of Sukkur from the leadership of the Pakistan People's Party.