Arslan Inspects Cleanliness Situation
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 09:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Spokesperson to the Sindh Chief Minister and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Tuesday inspected cleanliness efforts in the city and expressing satisfaction with the existing cleaning arrangements.
He instructed the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) to expedite cleanup operations at all critical points.
In a briefing, it was reported that waste had been cleared to some extent, and SMC teams were actively working in the field.
However, the Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh stressed that cleaning efforts should be sustained moving forward to ensure long-term cleanliness.
He emphasized the importance of utilizing all available resources to maintain the city’s beauty and uphold public health standards.
