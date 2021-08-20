UrduPoint.com

Arslan Lauds Sukkur Police Performance

Fri 20th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

Arslan lauds Sukkur Police performance

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Police personnel remained away from their near and dear ones during first ten days of Muharram-ul-Harram to protect the lives and property of the People of the Sukkur.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister, Barrister Arslan Shaikh during at a reception here on Friday.

He said that he could feel that it was very difficult for policemen to remain away from their children and parents. However, it was the duty of the police to protect the citizens and maintain proper security to mourners.

Effective patrolling was made in the Sukkur, in order to avoid any untoward incident, he said and lauded the vigilance of the force. The SSP monitored the overall security arrangements and patrolling during the Ten days of Muharram.

