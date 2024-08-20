Open Menu

Arslan Monitors Cleanliness Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Tuesday made a surprise visit to different areas of the Sukkur to monitor cleanliness operations.

Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Dr Arshad Mughal, Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh and other officers of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) were also present on the occasion.

The mayor said that making the city clean within a few hours was one of their priorities. He instructed the officials to work with all the energy and available resources to clean the far flung areas also. Mayor Sukkur inspected cleanliness on the roads and talked to the staff engaged in cleaning work.

Arslan said the Sukkur Municipal Corporation had been directed to keep all its machinery in a proper condition and clear the main points, where rainwater drainage was obstructed and cleaned.

