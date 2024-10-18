Arslan Pays Tribute On 17th Anniversary Of Martyrs Of Karsaz Tragedy
Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday paid great tributes to the martyrs of the Karsaz incident on the 17th anniversary.
He said that the Pakistan People's Party had always fought for the rights of all the people of this country.
"In the long struggle against dictatorship and its allies, hundreds of lives have been sacrificed," Barrister Arslan Sheikh added
He said that despite conspiracies against the party leadership, the struggle for the vision and mission of Shaheed Bhutto and Shaheed Rani will continue.
"The public are the heirs of the martyrs of October 18," he said.
He further said that we can never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs, and we must take care of their heirs adding that October 18 was a dark day in Pakistan’s history, particularly for Sindh. On this day, anti-democratic forces attempted a vile attack on the martyr of democracy, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto," he noted.
The devoted followers of the PPP sacrificed their lives for their leader, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, becoming immortal," he said.
The Mayor Sukkur said that on October 18, Benazir Bhutto and the PPP workers were not provided with added security.
He stated then Chief Minister, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, should have been named in the FIR of the Karsaz tragedy.
