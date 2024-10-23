Arslan pays tribute to Begum Nusurat Bhutto on her 13th death anniversary

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh has said that Madar-e-Jamhuriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto was a metaphor of compassion, patience and courage, who never hesitated to sacrifice for the sake of Pakistan’s democracy and the people.

In his statement on the 13th death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto on Wednesday, paid tribute to her and said that Madare- Jamhuriat was a visionary women leader, who led a historic movement against a dictator to restore political and democratic rights to the people of Pakistan.

Arslan said that after the judicial assassination of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, as long as health allowed her, Begum Bhutto continued to fight for people’s rights and never sat down silently for a single day.

He further stated that there is no match of this bravery in the political history of the world. She led the public struggle for the restoration of democracy and the constitution while enduring unbearable tyranny for the democracy and people, he said.