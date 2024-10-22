Open Menu

Arslan Pays Tribute To Bilawal Bhutto On 26th Constitutional Amendment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Spokesperson to Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Tuesday paid tributes to Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his efforts on 26th Constitutional Amendment.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was working tirelessly on the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

"The PPP has always represented the aspirations of the people, crediting Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visionary leadership and the continuity of public politics", he added.

Barrister Arslan said that the purpose of this amendment was to unite the nation and strengthen the federation.

He said that with the Amendment, justice would be done in a timely manner and it would be seen to be done adding that judicial reforms would ensure the fastest resolution to pending cases.

He expressed optimism that the PPP would continue its efforts for public welfare and the promotion of democracy in the future.

