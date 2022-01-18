Art and performing art: Punjab talent hunt program 2022 scheduled early next month

Punjab information and culture department is going to organize a talent hunt program 2022 early next month to filter out best performers in different genres of art and performing arts in district Vehari

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab information and culture department is going to organize a talent hunt program 2022 early next month to filter out best performers in different genres of art and performing arts in district Vehari.

Artistes skilful in performing arts like singing national/folk songs, dancing, and theater performance and artists adept in painting, creative writing, embroidery etc, from the age group16-40, can participate in the program scheduled to be held in Vehari on Feb 3-4, according to an official release issued here Tuesday.

Intending participants can obtain forms from the office of information and public relations department at DC Complex for registration.