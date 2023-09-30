'Art Aur Aata' staged in Karachi

A theatre play titled "Art Aur Aata" was presented in Urdu and English by Grips Theater Group in the ongoing Pakistan Theater Festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :A theatre play titled "Art Aur Aata" was presented in urdu and English by Grips Theater Group in the ongoing Pakistan Theater Festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

The writer of the theatre was Imran Aslam while the cast of the play was Faiza Qazi, Khalid Anam, Ameed Riaz, Khalifa Sajeeruddin and Ayesha Shaikh.

Tributes were paid to Imran Aslam in recognition of his services through the play.