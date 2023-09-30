Open Menu

'Art Aur Aata' Staged In Karachi

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 30, 2023 | 11:16 PM

'Art Aur Aata' staged in Karachi

A theatre play titled "Art Aur Aata" was presented in Urdu and English by Grips Theater Group in the ongoing Pakistan Theater Festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :A theatre play titled "Art Aur Aata" was presented in urdu and English by Grips Theater Group in the ongoing Pakistan Theater Festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

The writer of the theatre was Imran Aslam while the cast of the play was Faiza Qazi, Khalid Anam, Ameed Riaz, Khalifa Sajeeruddin and Ayesha Shaikh.
Tributes were paid to Imran Aslam in recognition of his services through the play.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Aslam

Recent Stories

LESCO continuing indiscriminate action against pow ..

LESCO continuing indiscriminate action against power pilferers: spokesman

3 minutes ago
 3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered in Faisalab ..

3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 APTMA seeks removal of cross subsidies from energy ..

APTMA seeks removal of cross subsidies from energy tariff

4 minutes ago
 People of Hyderabad celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi

People of Hyderabad celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi

4 minutes ago
 Prison staff receive professional training to upgr ..

Prison staff receive professional training to upgrade prison management skills

4 minutes ago
 Pink Ribbon to mark breast cancer awareness month ..

Pink Ribbon to mark breast cancer awareness month in Pakistan

59 minutes ago
Baqar decides to appoint municipal magistrates, di ..

Baqar decides to appoint municipal magistrates, directs SSWMB for recovery from ..

59 minutes ago
 Baqar approves urban regeneration plan for Jamshed ..

Baqar approves urban regeneration plan for Jamshed, other old quarters

60 minutes ago
 CTO lauds traffic wardens for performing best duty ..

CTO lauds traffic wardens for performing best duty wardens on Eid Milad

60 minutes ago
 DC urges Tehsildars, Patwaris to ensure attendance ..

DC urges Tehsildars, Patwaris to ensure attendance for facilitating people in Ko ..

60 minutes ago
 Governor's 'Bell of Hope' helps reopen complainant ..

Governor's 'Bell of Hope' helps reopen complainants showroom

60 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti vows to end terrorism from country

Sarfraz Bugti vows to end terrorism from country

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan