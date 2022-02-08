UrduPoint.com

Art-based Digital Display 'The Wolf Talks' Organized At Punjab University

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Art-based digital display 'The Wolf Talks' organized at Punjab University

Punjab University Institute of English Studies (IES) in collaboration with the Human Rights Chair and Association of Media and Communication Academic Professionals (AMCAP) Tuesday organized an art-based digital display titled "The Wolf Talks", curated by Dr Nico Carpentier

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab University Institute of English Studies (IES) in collaboration with the Human Rights Chair and Association of Media and Communication Academic Professionals (AMCAP) Tuesday organized an art-based digital display titled "The Wolf Talks", curated by Dr Nico Carpentier.

Dean faculty of Arts & Humanities & Director IES Prof Dr Amra Raza, Chairperson Human Rights Chair Prof Dr Abida Ashraf, lecturer at IES Ayesha Akram and Maryam Raza, faculty members and students attended the event. After a warm welcome by the Prof.

Dr. Amra Raza, Dr Carpentier shared snippets from his extensive body of work on "Art-Based Research in Media and Communication".

His work advocates re-thinking academia and research beyond the written text and using alternative mediums of creative manifestation to communicate academic knowledge. Dr Carpentier's digitalized project installation at IES was also a continuation of the same ideology, where the muted voice of Wolves found visage through the scan-able QR codes, and presented stimulating questions to viewers.

Related Topics

Punjab Same Media Event From

Recent Stories

UAE delegation briefed on investment opportunities ..

UAE delegation briefed on investment opportunities in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 NAB can't produce desired results till reforms in ..

NAB can't produce desired results till reforms in system: Chairman

2 minutes ago
 Uplift schemes worth Rs 3.302b approved

Uplift schemes worth Rs 3.302b approved

2 minutes ago
 Eriksen 'doing what he loves most' but no rush for ..

Eriksen 'doing what he loves most' but no rush for Brentford debut: Frank

2 minutes ago
 US Delegation Heads to Estonia for Global Media Fr ..

US Delegation Heads to Estonia for Global Media Freedom Conference - State Dept.

2 minutes ago
 Greek Church Protests Desecration of Orthodox Sume ..

Greek Church Protests Desecration of Orthodox Sumela Monastery in Turkey

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>