Art-based digital display 'The Wolf Talks' organized at Punjab University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab University Institute of English Studies (IES) in collaboration with the Human Rights Chair and Association of Media and Communication Academic Professionals (AMCAP) Tuesday organized an art-based digital display titled "The Wolf Talks", curated by Dr Nico Carpentier.

Dean faculty of Arts & Humanities & Director IES Prof Dr Amra Raza, Chairperson Human Rights Chair Prof Dr Abida Ashraf, lecturer at IES Ayesha Akram and Maryam Raza, faculty members and students attended the event. After a warm welcome by the Prof.

Dr. Amra Raza, Dr Carpentier shared snippets from his extensive body of work on "Art-Based Research in Media and Communication".

His work advocates re-thinking academia and research beyond the written text and using alternative mediums of creative manifestation to communicate academic knowledge. Dr Carpentier's digitalized project installation at IES was also a continuation of the same ideology, where the muted voice of Wolves found visage through the scan-able QR codes, and presented stimulating questions to viewers.