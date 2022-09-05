Art camp concludes at PNCA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Two-month long Children summer art camp concluded at PNCA Monday in a ceremony organized to engage the young artists in healthy activities during their vacations.

Around 50 children of twin cities aged between 6 to 16 years had participated in classes of different fields of visual and performing arts. During the summer camp students learnt the basics of painting, drawing, sketching, keyboard, guitar and violin playing, said a press release.

Earlier, theme based puppet show was showcased to create awareness among community regarding rights and responsibilities of children and parents, help and support orphan children and their families by providing equal opportunities of quality education to girls and boys without any discrimination.

The Director General of PNCA, Abdul Sattar Khokhar graced the closing ceremony to encourage the young artists.

While speaking at the occasion he said these events would help students to enhance their artistic skills. He hoped that parents would keep engaging their children in such healthy and fruitful activities for their bright future.

He also distributed appreciation certificates among all the students and teachers of the summer camp session.

The event was followed by art exhibition displaying art pieces created by course participants.

Summer Art Camp is a regular feature of PNCA's programs and is arranged with the support of the National Heritage and Culture Division to boost the skills of future artists and help them with their formal education.