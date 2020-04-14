Art Citi launches an initiative of selling paintings to raise fund for deserving affectees amid corona virus outbreak

Art Citi has launched an initiative of selling online paintings at lower prices to raise funds for the deserving families and daily wage workers due to the ongoing pandemic and lockdown across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ):Art Citi has launched an initiative of selling online paintings at lower prices to raise funds for the deserving families and daily wage workers due to the ongoing pandemic and lockdown across country. Art Citi Islamabad has taken several unique initiatives to serve not only art but also the artists.

Let's join hands in helping the people in need by purchasing paintings, an organizer said on Tuesday.

Proceeds from the sales of the selected paintings available on (artciti.com/art-for-help) will be utilized to help those that are most affected, he said. He said that the payment options include online payment on our website via credit cards or via bank transfer.

All art pieces will be delivered to your doorstep, anywhere in the world, he assured.