Art Competition Held, 200 Students And Professional Participated
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) District Administration and B Positive Productions Private Limited jointly organized a street art competition in which more than 200 students and professional artists participated.
During this competition, important walls of Chiniot were decorated with unique colors, which helped highlight the cultural identity and creativity of the city.
Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal met the five position holders of the competition in his office and gave them certificates as well as cash prizes.
He not only acknowledged the hard work of the artists but also assured all possible cooperation from the district administration to organize such competitions in the future.
This project proved to be an excellent initiative to promote the spirit of fine arts and cultural development among the citizens of Chiniot.
