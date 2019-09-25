Art competition held at Greater Iqbal Park

The monsoon art competitions, arranged by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) were held at Greater Iqbal Park, History Museum here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The monsoon art competitions, arranged by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) were held at Greater Iqbal Park, History Museum here on Wednesday.

As many as 100 students from 18 various educational institutes displayed their art-works in the competition, whereas students depicted scenery pictures related to rain, park, beauty of Lahore, memorable events of children enjoying rain and others.

Addressing on the occasion, PHA DG Ghulam Fareed said that co-curricular activities helped students in exploring their skills, adding that such competitions would also be held in future as well to provide an environment to the students where they can flourish.

Later, the prizes were also distributed among the position holders students.