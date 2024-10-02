Art Competition Highlights Importance Of Mother, Child Nutrition
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Bahauddin Zakariya University's Department of Human Nutrition, in collaboration with UNICEF and Qatar Charity, organised a unique art competition to highlight the importance of mother and child nutrition here.
Under the patronage of Reema Arshad from UNICEF and Qatar Charity, various participants actively took part.
The competition was aimed at raising awareness about the significance of mother and child nutrition.
Young artists of different ages participated, shedding light on the need for healthy nutrition for mothers and children through their artwork.
The pieces presented at the event prompted the audience to consider how a healthy diet plays a fundamental role in early life stages. A large number of experts, nutritionists, and enthusiasts attended, engaging in fruitful discussions on the topic.
Reema Arshad stated that the partnership between Qatar Charity and UNICEF aims to effectively spread the message of healthy nutrition in society and take practical steps to improve the health of mothers and children.
Chairman dept of Human Nutrition Dr. Muhammad Toseef noted that such exhibitions play a crucial role in conveying various health-related messages within society. The artworks can be presented across different platforms as a message.
Dr. Muhammad Riaz and Dr. Tariq Ismail praised the efforts of the children and discussed the artworks, preparing students for public exhibition to include them in awareness campaigns and raise societal consciousness about mother and child nutrition.
Winners were awarded with cash prizes, and the guests praised their efforts. Among others Nazhat (Program Assistant, WFP), Dr. Sadia Khan (Children's Complex, Multan), along with Saba Maqbool and Taiba Tasleem from the College of Home Economics attended the event.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area
Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit
“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2
Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed
Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident
Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Murder case solved, criminal arrested2 minutes ago
-
Registration for PITB’s SheWins Training Program begins12 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar holds Khuli Kachehri in Shahdadpur12 minutes ago
-
Police arrested drug pusher12 minutes ago
-
Director of National Theatre of Kosovo conducts theatre workshop at SMIU12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three for torturing two men32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews anti-dengue measures32 minutes ago
-
Advisor Wafaqi Mohtasib calls for sharing of experiences to mutual advantage32 minutes ago
-
Five houses burgled in a day at Alipur32 minutes ago
-
District administration launches crackdown against illegal filling stations42 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding electricity42 minutes ago
-
Amir Maqam visits home of martyr child 'Iqtidar' in Swabi for condolences42 minutes ago