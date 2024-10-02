Open Menu

Art Competition Highlights Importance Of Mother, Child Nutrition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Bahauddin Zakariya University's Department of Human Nutrition, in collaboration with UNICEF and Qatar Charity, organised a unique art competition to highlight the importance of mother and child nutrition here.

Under the patronage of Reema Arshad from UNICEF and Qatar Charity, various participants actively took part.

The competition was aimed at raising awareness about the significance of mother and child nutrition.

Young artists of different ages participated, shedding light on the need for healthy nutrition for mothers and children through their artwork.

The pieces presented at the event prompted the audience to consider how a healthy diet plays a fundamental role in early life stages. A large number of experts, nutritionists, and enthusiasts attended, engaging in fruitful discussions on the topic.

Reema Arshad stated that the partnership between Qatar Charity and UNICEF aims to effectively spread the message of healthy nutrition in society and take practical steps to improve the health of mothers and children.

Chairman dept of Human Nutrition Dr. Muhammad Toseef noted that such exhibitions play a crucial role in conveying various health-related messages within society. The artworks can be presented across different platforms as a message.

Dr. Muhammad Riaz and Dr. Tariq Ismail praised the efforts of the children and discussed the artworks, preparing students for public exhibition to include them in awareness campaigns and raise societal consciousness about mother and child nutrition.

Winners were awarded with cash prizes, and the guests praised their efforts. Among others Nazhat (Program Assistant, WFP), Dr. Sadia Khan (Children's Complex, Multan), along with Saba Maqbool and Taiba Tasleem from the College of Home Economics attended the event.

