All Punjab Art Competition of District Rawalpindi concluded on Saturday in which 160 students from all seven tehsils participated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :All Punjab Art Competition of District Rawalpindi concluded on Saturday in which 160 students from all seven tehsils participated.

District Officer of secondary education, Ch Saeed Ahmed was the chief guest flanked by Deputy Director RAC Sajjad Hussain and Focal Person Shahbaz Ch.

In Primary level Mehnaz Zafar secured first, Umer Shakil second and Hassan got third position.

In Elementary level Zainab Ishfaq bagged first, Ulfat Bibi second and Faiza islam remained third.

Similarly, in Secondary level Danish Farid was first, Areeba Sajid got second position while Qasim Shah secured third position.

Addressing at the prize distribution ceremony, Ch Saeed Ahmed said that it was appreciable step of Punjab Council of the Arts to conduct all Punjab Art Competition and such kind of activities should remain continue in future also.

He said that these co curriculum activities are best source to produce self confidence in students. Deputy Director RAC Sajjad Hussain said that the aim of the competition was to unearth the hidden qualities of the students as it was organized from grass route level and every students was involved in the competition.

The final competition of Rawalpindi division will be held on 2nd November at Rawalpindi Arts Council.