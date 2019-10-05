UrduPoint.com
Art Competition On Anti-dengue Held

Art competition on anti-dengue held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) ::Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti, appreciating art competition on anti-dengue, Friday said it is a remarkable step to sensitize the students and their parents about dengue threat in current season and its precautionary measures.

He said this while witnessing the art competition among the students of Divisional Public school on the subject of anti-dengue.

Director Public Schools Ch Ashraf, Rector Shahid Mehmud, Principal Tariq Parvaiz, Headmaster Mian Anwar and other faculty members were also present on the occasion.

More than 700 students participated in this art competition and they made very impressive paintings to highlight the dengue issue and precautions to avoid this issue.

The divisional commissioner appreciated the creative qualities of the students and said extracurricular activities should be arranged from time to time to polish the constructive and positive qualities of the students.

He said, "Children are our bright future and they should be made capable to meet the future challenges and the role of teachers is vital in this regard." He also appreciated the performance of the educational institutions.

