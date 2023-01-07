Art, Craft Bazaar kicks off at Pak-China Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :A two-day art and craft Bazaar kicked off here on Saturday at Pakistan China Friendship Center featuring a variety of handmade products and colorful fun activities.

The event is open for fun lovers and families carrying stalls of various products, games for kids, traditional food, live music and fun for the whole family also providing opportunity to meet the artisans from all over the Pakistan.

The organizers said while talking to APP that Behbud Art and Craft Bazaar Established in 1967 by Behbud Association of Pakistan which is a non-profit, non-political social welfare organization run mainly with the help of a team of volunteers, who have a significant record of philanthropic dedication and community service. "Its aim is to support the less privileged women and make them self-reliant and productive members of the society. This is done by providing skill training together with income generating opportunities, subsidized health facilities and educational services for street children. Resultantly, Behbud has enabled thousands of women and their families, spanning over four generations to improve their quality of life." "We give lifelong skills to women and the products made by them are not only for income generation but they focus on maintaining identity of dying crafts and unique embroidery." A number of stalls were displayed to engage youngsters in healthy activities in cultural environment.

These stalls also exhibited a variety of items related to women and children including dresses, handbags, home textiles and garments to provide the buyers with an opportunity to get perfect extravaganza as well as source for respectful earning to the rural women.

Behbud is working for the support and strength for women in order to empower them through direct investment in the total socio-economic development of marginalized communities living in densely populated urban slums and various rural areas via educational programs and Behbud home and model schools, vocational training and health development programs.

This initiative strengthens the socio-economic empowerment of women enabling them to play a more constructive role. Behbud trains the women and then employs them, which in turn generates income for them and uplifts them financially, resulting in greater self-esteem and a skill in hand which can sustain them for life.

Behbud Association of Pakistan organize Behbud Art and Craft bazaar a famous family festival every year in Islamabad, thousands of people from Rawalpindi / Islamabad and other cities of Pakistan participate in it. Revenue generated from the Behbud Art and craft bazaar is used in the projects of health and education for the women to help empowering women and making the future of their kids bright.