UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Art, Craft Classes At Lok Virsa In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 01:10 PM

Art, craft classes at Lok Virsa in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Art and Craft classes at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) continue to attract the aspirant of painting and calligraphy from twin cities every weekend.

Talking to APP, an official of Lok Virsa said "Craft is Knowledge", classes are now in full swing with new students coming to register themselves everyday.

The official said, "these classes were an effort to promote crafts field along with polishing the creative skills of the young blood".

He said the aspirants were taking keen interest in Gandhara stone carving, calligraphy, folk paintings calligraphy.

He said these classes were taught by different master artists and calligraphers to groom learning skills of young participants in art and craft.

    "Youngsters especially students are taking admission in our courses which will enhance their skills in art and craft", he said.  He giving details of course fee and enrollment criteria, he said it is a three-month course with monthly fee of Rs.3,000/- (non-refundable).

He said anyone could participate in these classes without any age bracket, adding, timings are 4 to 6 pm every Saturday and Sunday.

He said registration of at least 10 participants would be obligatory to start a training course and interested individuals could get them enrolled through sending their details at email ddmuseumlokvirsa@gmail.com.  /395

Related Topics

Young Sunday From Blood

Recent Stories

UAE, Oman to enhance trade, economic cooperation

46 minutes ago

Etihad, Kuwait airways launch new codeshare partne ..

1 hour ago

Japan contributes US$11 million for Palestinian re ..

1 hour ago

BNY Mellon opens new office at Abu Dhabi Global Ma ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 22, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.