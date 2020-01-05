UrduPoint.com
Art, Craft Classes At Lok Virsa In Full Swing

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Art and Craft training classes at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) continue to attract the aspirants of painting and calligraphy from twin cities on every weekend.

Talking to APP, an official of Lok Virsa said that "Craft is Knowledge", classes are now in full swing with new students coming to register themselves everyday.

The official said these classes were an effort to promote crafts field along with polishing the creative skills of the young blood", he added.

He said the aspirants were taking keen interest in different Gandhara stone carving, calligraphy, folk paintings and calligraphy.

He said that these classes are teaching by different master artisans and calligraphers to groom their learning skills in art and craft.

"Youngsters especially students are taking admission in our courses which will enhance their skills in art and craft.  He said that it will be a 3-month course with monthly fee of Rs.3,000/- (non-refundable) adding that per participant to be paid in advance.

He said that any citizen can participate in these classes without any age bracket and timings will be 4 to 6 pm (Saturday & Sunday).

He said that registration of at least 10 participants will be obligatory to start a training course and interested individuals can get them enrolled at email ddmuseumlokvirsa@gmail.com.              /778

