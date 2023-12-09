Art & Craft launched at Coopera Art Gallery

(@FahadShabbir)

A mega show of Art and Craft launched at Coopera Art Gallery under the title of Visual Soliloquy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) A mega show of Art and Craft launched at Coopera Art Gallery under the title of Visual Soliloquy.

Senior Students and artists of the Institute of Art & Design, University of Sargodha, showcased

their more than 80 innovative artworks.

Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yasin, Pro Vice Chancellor of Sargodha University, inaugurated the

exhibition whereas Muhammad Asim Javed, Managing Director of Punjab Small Industries

Corporation, was the guest of honour.

The art exhibition covered a wide range of medium like oil paintings, water-colours, collage,

mix media, textile art, photographic work and botana art.

A large number of art enthusiasts and students attended the inaugural ceremony and

appreciated efforts of the artists.

The exhibition will remain open for the public at Coopera Art Gallery till December 15

from 10.00am to 6.00pm.