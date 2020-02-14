UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Art & Culture Activities Reviewed At Alhamra

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:44 PM

Art & culture activities reviewed at Alhamra

A meeting was held to review art and culture related activities at the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :A meeting was held to review art and culture related activities at the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Friday.

According to a LAC spokesperson, LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan chaired the meeting and said that the purpose of this meeting was to promote cultural activities of the Lahore Arts Council.

Athar Ali Khan said the colorful cultural festivals would take place in March across the country besides holding a craft exhibition.

During the meeting, it was decided to hold rich cultural events in the spring to celebrate the festive season and several suggestions were finalized for further improvements at Alhamra academy of Performing Arts.

The meeting was attended by Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy DirectorAdmin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director library Muhammad Arif, Assistant DirectorAdmin Khurram Navil and other officers.

Related Topics

Lahore March

Recent Stories

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

6 minutes ago

Govt confronting with country's mafia: Spokesperso ..

6 minutes ago

Terror creating Jackal's corpse found near Trail-5 ..

6 minutes ago

VC UET given additional charge as VC Shuhada-APS U ..

6 minutes ago

South Africa delay Pakistan tour due to player wor ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.