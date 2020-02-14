Art & culture activities reviewed at Alhamra

A meeting was held to review art and culture related activities at the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :A meeting was held to review art and culture related activities at the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Friday.

According to a LAC spokesperson, LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan chaired the meeting and said that the purpose of this meeting was to promote cultural activities of the Lahore Arts Council.

Athar Ali Khan said the colorful cultural festivals would take place in March across the country besides holding a craft exhibition.

During the meeting, it was decided to hold rich cultural events in the spring to celebrate the festive season and several suggestions were finalized for further improvements at Alhamra academy of Performing Arts.

The meeting was attended by Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy DirectorAdmin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director library Muhammad Arif, Assistant DirectorAdmin Khurram Navil and other officers.