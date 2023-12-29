Art & Culture keeps tourism potential like rest of world: Amir Mir

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir has said that like the rest of the world, Pakistan should make art and culture a means to promote tourism.

The arts are no longer just entertainment but have become an industry as well. Like other industries, investment for the promotion of art and culture is also an important need of the hour. The ongoing efforts for the promotion of arts in Punjab are also a linked in this regard. The aim behind organizing Arts and Culture Expo 2023 is to provide a platform for providing employment to low income skilled and unknown artists from the backward areas of Punjab. Amir Mir expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the first Arts and Culture Expo 2023 being held under the auspices of Punjab Arts Council at Al-Hamra Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium.

Talking to the media, the Provincial Minister apprised that the Punjab Arts and Culture Expo 2023 organized by the Punjab Arts Council will last for three days.

The Expo will be made an annual feature in the cultural activities of Punjab. After Lahore, such exhibitions will also be organized in other districts as well, he added.

Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Bilal Afzal and Wahab Riaz also accompanied Minister Aamir Mir on the occasion.

Expertise in handicrafts from different cities of Punjab, artisans, skilled artists, athletes and students of universities teaching art and craft participated in the Expo. More than 100 stalls of traditional food besides clothes, handmade pottery, beautiful wooden display items, home use and renovation items along with beautiful samples of painting and calligraphy were displayed in the Expo. On the one hand, regional games were being shown while on the other hand artists were seen performing their art on the beat of drums.

The Provincial Ministers inspected all the stalls and games, inquired about the skills and problems of the artists as well as athletes along with enjoying classical music and traditional cuisine.