Art & culture lovers expressed concerns over closing of cultural programmes at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Arts and culture lovers have expressed grave concerns over closing of a number of cultural programmes including Open Mic and Mandwa film club at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

The visitors of Lok Virsa have also expressed concerns over the closing of famous 'sharbat' point and 'Lok Khaba', a traditional food restaurant, at Lok Virsa.

The newly constructed 'Sharbat point', was inaugurated two years ago, said a regular visitor Naseem Gul. He said that the shop was serving as a place to�enjoy a variety of traditional Sharbat as well as a tourist�attraction for visitors at Lok Virsa.

On daily basis, thousands of people were visiting Lok Virsa, especially on Saturday and Sunday. Most�of the visitors come from across the country to enjoy tour of Heritage Museum.

Another visitor Samina Khan said that "Lok Khaba" was a traditional food restaurant inside premises of Lok Virsa which was no more operational due to rains as its roof shed were caved in.

The initiative was aimed to create a space to gather exchange of ideas, develop the taste for traditional foods and have a good time at Lok Virsa.

Mandwa Film Club was organizing a weekly screening of national and international films, which was closed by the current management.

For the last three years, Mandwa Film Club had been screening local and international classic movies every Saturday.

The Film Club was making efforts to promote Pakistan film industry and its artists by projecting their work.

Weekly Open Mic sessions were held on Thursdays, amateur singers gather at Mai Bhagi Hall to showcase their skills to a jury and rehearse for the actual performance.

The jury picks the most promising stars and gives them tips for their performances, on Sundays, in front of an eager, cheering crowd. Those who don't make it to the performance stage are advised to return next week for another audition and this continues until they perfect their craft enough to face the audience.

Open Mic at Lok Virsa serves as an academy to a growing base of young, amateur singers from the twin cities. Harnessing their talent and confidence, the Open Mic platform gives opportunity to it's rising stars to perform on various other stages.

The visitors demanded that all the cultural programmes should be reopened to restore the cultural activities at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).